Clowney provided 11 points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 25 minutes during Monday's 120-107 loss to the Warriors.

Clowney has cooled off recently, but his workloads remain sizable for the Nets. If he can find his rhythm again, he can quickly rebuild some momentum as a fantasy asset. Over his last five games, he's shooting 32.7 percent from the field with averages of 12.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.8 blocks and 1.8 three-pointers.