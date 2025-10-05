Clowney contributed 13 points (5-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 16 minutes in Saturday's 123-88 exhibition game win over Hapoel Jerusalem.

Clowney led Brooklyn's second unit in scoring and was one of four Nets players to reach double figures. The 21-year-old forward appeared in only 46 regular-season games (20 starts) in 2024-25 due largely to ankle injuries, during which he averaged 9.1 points and 3.9 rebounds across 22.7 minutes per game. He'll have an opportunity to carve out a meaningful role for the Nets behind Michael Porter this season.