Clowney accumulated 19 points (5-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, one block and one steal in 23 minutes during Monday's 111-108 win over the Lakers.

Clowney had one of his best scoring performances of the season Monday, dropping 19 points in the win against the Lakers. It was certainly a bounce-back performance after going scoreless across 18 minutes during his return from a 15-game absence Saturday in Charlotte. The 20-year-old big man has scored 19 or more points five times this season.