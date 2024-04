Clowney finished with 22 points (7-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block over 17 minutes during Wednesday's 115-111 victory over Indiana.

Despite playing just 17 minutes off the bench, Clowney's career-high 22 points were the second-most of any Nets player during Wednesday's win. The rookie forward has seen an increased playing time lately, averaging 12.4 minutes per contest across his last 10 appearances.