Clowney provided 22 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block over 29 minutes during Sunday's 127-115 victory over the Nuggets.

Clowney submitted his first 20-point effort since the Dec. 4 loss to the Jazz. It's been a bumpy ride in 2025-26 for the 2023 first-rounder, who's hurting nine-category fantasy rosters significantly with his lack of efficiency. Clowney has averaged 12.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.9 steals in his last 11 games, but he's shooting only 35.8 percent from the field during this span.