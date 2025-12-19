Clowney ended Thursday's 106-95 loss to Miami with eight points (2-13 FG, 0-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 26 minutes.

Clowney got off to a rough start in this one, missing his first five shots and he finished 0-for-9 from distance. Clowney banged his left knee late in the second quarter and retreated to the bench, and while he was able to play through it, it did seem to be bothering him. The good news is that Clowney will have a full two days to rest up before Brooklyn's next game versus Toronto on Sunday.