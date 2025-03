Clowney (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game versus the Celtics, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Clowney has been upgraded from probable to available Tuesday after missing Brookyn's previous three contests due to a right ankle sprain. The 20-year-old forward averages 9.1 points and 3.7 rebounds in 24.5 minutes across his last 10 appearances.