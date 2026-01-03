Clowney finished with eight points (2-13 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, one assist and three steals in 28 minutes during Friday's 119-99 loss to Washington.

Clowney continued to struggle from the field, failing to score more than 13 points for the fifth straight game. In six appearances over the past two weeks, he has averaged 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 three-pointers and 2.1 combined steals and blocks, shooting a woeful 34.4 percent from the field and 66.7 percent from the line. While his shooting will almost certainly turn around at some point, his limited overall upside makes him a viable drop candidate in standard formats.