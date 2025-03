Clowney is in the Nets' starting lineup against the Wizards on Saturday.

Clowney was unable to play in Friday's game against the Clippers due to a wrist injury and illness, but he'll return Saturday and will make his 20th start of the season. Clowney has averaged 5.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists over 22.6 minutes per game over his last five outings.