Clowney posted 16 points (4-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 22 minutes during Sunday's 127-82 victory over the Bucks.

Clowney has been a reliable offensive weapon for the Nets lately and has scored in double digits in each of his last six games, but he's making his presence felt in other areas as well. Over that stretch, Clowney has at least three assists three times, multiple blocks twice and four or more boards four times. The big man is averaging 17.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 blocks per game since the beginning of December.