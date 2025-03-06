Clowney (ankle), who's out for Thursday's game against the Warriors, participated in his first five-on-five scrimmage since re-injuring his ankle in practice before the All-Star break, according to Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com.

Clowney will miss a 15th straight game Thursday, but the fact that he's participating in five-on-five scrimmages suggests he might be trending closer to a potential return to the hardwood. His next chance to play will come against the Hornets on Saturday, and according to head coach Jordi Fernandez, per Slater, the team will update Clowney's status in the coming days.