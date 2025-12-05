Clowney finished Thursday's 123-110 loss to the Jazz with 29 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 10-12 FT), four rebounds, three assists and three blocks over 34 minutes.

Clowney came out firing with 14 first-quarter points, and he finished tied with Keyonte George as the game's second-highest scorer behind Lauri Markkanen (30 points). Clowney has thrived since entering the Nets' starting lineup permanently Nov. 5. As a starter this season, he has averaged 16.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 2.9 threes, 1.0 blocks and 0.8 steals over 31.1 minutes per game.