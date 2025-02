Clowney (ankle) remains without a timetable for a return, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Clowney last saw the floor on Jan. 27 due to a left ankle sprain, and he tweaked the injury right before the All-Star break. He was limited to some 1-on-1 drills at Wednesday's practice, and it sounds like it could be a while before he's cleared to return.