The Nets signed Kirkwood to a contract on Thursday, Alec Sturm of NetsDaily.com reports.

Kirkwood will stick with Brooklyn following a stint with the Nets' Las Vegas Summer League team. The rookie will join the Nets after three seasons at Harvard where he averaged 13.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists. Expect Kirkwood to see a depth role with Brooklyn's backcourt.