Vonleh agreed Monday with the Nets on a contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

After being cut by the Bulls during training camp, Vonleh received several G League offers, but he opted to hold off on signing with the hope that another NBA opportunity would arrive. His patience paid off, as Vonleh will now join a playoff-contending Brooklyn squad that's sorely lacking in frontcourt depth. Once he has time to get acclimated in Brooklyn, Vonleh could quickly settle into head coach Steve Nash's rotation as floor-stretching alternative at center to DeAndre Jordan.