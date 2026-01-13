Traore ended Monday's 113-105 loss to the Mavericks with six points (3-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt), one rebound, six assists and one steal in 22 minutes.

Traore tied the team high in dimes off the bench, which now makes it consecutive outings with six assists for the rookie first-rounder. It seems like the Nets are ready to give Traore more meaningful playing time, as the guard has played at least 20 minutes in six of his last seven appearances, but Traore remains a work in progress and could remain hard-pressed for fantasy relevance in 2025-26.