Traore (calf) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against New Orleans.

Traore has played well throughout the 2026-27 campaign. He has appeared in 10 regular-season games, starting seven, and has averaged 12.9 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals while shooting 46.2 percent from deep over 22.1 minutes per contest. The 20-year-old is now in danger of missing his first game of the season Wednesday versus New Orleans. If that happens, Mikel Brown, Keon Ellis and Terance Mann are candidates for more minutes. Egor Demin (leg) is also expected to suit up after being sidelined since the 125-124 overtime loss to Boston on Oct. 27.