Traore totaled 20 points (8-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight assists, two rebounds and one steal across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 115-110 loss to Indiana.

After recording his first career double-double in Monday's win over Chicago, Traore led Brooklyn in scoring Wednesday. The rookie first-rounder finished one point shy of tying his career high and has reached the 20-point mark three times this season. His eight assists against Indiana were also a game-best mark. The 19-year-old point guard has scored in double figures in four straight games and has started in each of Brooklyn's last eight. With the Nets near the bottom of the standings in the Eastern Conference, he should continue to see significant burn moving forward.