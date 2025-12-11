The Nets recalled Traore from the G League's Long Island Nets on Thursday, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

The rookie first-round pick hasn't made an appearance for Brooklyn since Nov. 18, but he could get another look in the rotation during Friday's game at Dallas after a stellar run in the G League. Over his last nine games with Long Island, Traore averaged 20.7 points, 7.0 assists and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 53 percent from the field.