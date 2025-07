Traore (rest) is out for Friday's Summer League game against the 76ers, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

After sitting out Wednesday's Summer League game against the Magic, Traore will get another day off Friday. Through his three Summer League outings, the rookie first-rounder averaged 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 22.7 minutes per game.