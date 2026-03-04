Traore chipped in 14 points (5-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds across 23 minutes during Tuesday's 124-98 loss to Miami.

Traore seems to have settled into a starting role and is putting up excellent numbers of late when compared to the numbers he was delivering in the early stages of the season. Traore, who was the 19th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, has scored in double digits in nine of his last 12 starts and is averaging 13.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game over that stretch.