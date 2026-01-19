Traore chipped in 16 points (4-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), one rebound and two assists in 26 minutes during Sunday's 124-102 loss to Chicago.

Traore wasn't provided many opportunities to open the campaign, but the Nets are currently giving him a long look in the rotation. He hasn't made much noise in fantasy hoops just yet, however, as he's averaging 7.1 points, 3.9 assists, 1.4 rebounds and 1.4 three-pointers on 32.1 percent shooting from the field over his last seven outings.