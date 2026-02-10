Traore produced 13 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, 13 assists, one block and one steal over 32 minutes during Monday's 123-115 victory over Chicago.

Traore scored in double figures for a third straight game Monday, but his more impressive achievement came in the assist column. He set a season high with 13 assists, resulting in the first double-double of his young NBA career. Traore is seeing the court more clearly of late, as he's averaging 5.7 assists in his last seven appearances after dishing out 2.7 assists per game in his first 23 outings of the year.