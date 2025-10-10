Traore ended with six points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 17 minutes during Friday's preseason loss to Phoenix.

While he drew the start at point guard in the absence of Egor Demin (foot), Traore didn't fare particularly well in his opportunity in the first unit. He turned the ball over four times, although Traore's shooting performance was at least efficient on limited attempts. Even with Demin progressing well, Traore should still have a reserve role waiting for him with the rebuilding Nets for Opening Night.