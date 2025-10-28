Traore posted four points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists and one rebound in 21 minutes during Monday's 137-109 loss to the Rockets.

With Egor Demin (foot) sidelined, Traore logged double-digit minutes for the first time this season. The 19-year-old was one of nine Nets players to see at least 20 minutes, though he struggled with efficiency during his time on the floor. Traore should continue to see opportunities throughout the season on a rebuilding team, though he'll likely play a reduced role whenever both Ben Saraf and Demin are available.