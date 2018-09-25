Nets' Nuni Omot: Joining Nets for camp
Omot signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Nets on Tuesday, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.
The deal represents a training camp tryout, though the most likely scenario is that Omot ends up in the G-League. He played his final two collegiate seasons at Baylor, where he notably shot 43.3 percent from three on 1.5 attempts per contest during his senior season.
