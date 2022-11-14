Mills recorded two points (1-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal over 13 minutes during Sunday's 116-103 loss to the Lakers.

Mills continues to be more of an afterthought, scoring just two points in 13 minutes despite the heavy loss. Even with Seth Curry and Kyrie Irving on the sideline, Mills barely factored into the rotation, highlighting just what a struggle it has been for the sharpshooter. Based on his season numbers to date, he can safely be left for those in the deepest of formats.