Mills (illness) participated in Tuesday's practice and will be available for Wednesday's matchup against Golden State, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

Mills missed back-to-back games due to an illness, but he'll be back in the mix Wednesday. The veteran sharpshooter has appeared in just one contest since Nov. 25, but he drew the start during the matchup, as Brooklyn rested the majority of its regulars, and posted 24 points, six rebounds and six assists across 34 minutes. It's unclear what Mills' role will be now that he's healthy, but it appears like Joe Harris, Seth Curry and Edmond Sumner are all ahead of him on the depth chart.