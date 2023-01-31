Mills finished Monday's 121-104 win over the Lakers with 21 points (7-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three assists and two steals in 26 minutes.

With both T.J. Warren (shin) and Ben Simmons (knee) joining Kevin Durant (knee) on the sideline for the second game in a row, Mills was once again able to handle double-digit minutes with the second unit. He made the most of the opportunity, catching fire from downtown and cleaning up at the free-throw line en route to his second-best scoring performance of the season. Mills can be an appealing streaming option for three-pointers in games when he's guaranteed 20 minutes, but he'll likely be in store for a significant role reduction as soon as at least one of Warren, Simmons and Durant is available to play again.