Mills racked up 30 points (10-20 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 43 minutes during Tuesday's 131-129 overtime win over the Raptors.

Again starting for James Harden (COVID-19 protocols), Mills delivered a season-high in points. He's amid a breakout season from beyond the arc, shooting 44.4 percent on nearly seven attempts per game. That being said, with rumors of Kyrie Irving's return swirling, Mills' usage could be in looming jeopardy.