Mills declined his $6.2 million player option Wednesday and will become a free agent, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

At age 33, Mills had one of the most productive seasons of his career in 2021-22 -- his first year in Brooklyn. In 29.0 minutes per game, he averaged 11.4 points, 2.3 assists and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 40.0 percent from distance. There are likely a myriad of contending teams interested in his services as a microwave scorer off the bench.