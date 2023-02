Mills provided zero points (0-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and one block in 12 minutes during Monday's 124-116 loss to the Clippers.

Mills hasn't been a consistent part of the Nets rotation, even with them missing a lot of key players in their backcourt, and he didn't do anything to change that with his scoreless performance on Monday night. He belongs on the waiver wire in most formats.