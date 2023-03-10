Mills chipped in 23 points (8-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 31 minutes during Thursday's 118-113 loss to the Bucks.

Mills saw action just for the second time since the league resumed following the All-Star break, and he came out of nowhere to record his second-best scoring mark of the campaign. Despite the solid stat line, the veteran floor general is not a consistent part of Jacque Vaughn's rotation. He's not expected to see consistent minutes going forward, meaning he won't be an asset in fantasy, either.