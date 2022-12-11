Mills contributed 24 points (10-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Saturday's 136-133 victory over the Pacers.

Mills cobbled together his best overall performance this season, putting up solid contributions across multiple categories. With the Nets resting basically their entire starting five, Mills stepped into a significant role, proving he can still produce at an elite level when required. As with most of the guys who went off tonight, Mills' productive outburst is likely to come to a screeching halt Monday against the Wizards.