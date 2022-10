Mills ended Wednesday's 130-108 loss to New Orleans with 16 points (5-10 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound over 23 minutes.

Mills came off the bench to score 16 points including four makes from beyond the perimeter. While this was a nice outing for Mills, managers need to account for the fact the Nets were without both Seth Curry and Joe Harris. Until such time as one or both of those players return to action, Mills should be viewed as a possible streaming consideration only.