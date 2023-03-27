Mills finished Sunday's 119-106 loss to the Magic with four points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and two assists over 16 minutes.

With Seth Curry (personal) and Royce O'Neale (rest) sidelined, Mills saw his first game action since March 9. However, the veteran wasn't all that aggressive and failed to make a major impact as the Nets dropped a disappointing game to Orlando. Mills has made just three appearances since Feb. 11, so he can safely be ignored in most fantasy formats, especially if O'Neale is back in action for Brooklyn moving forward.