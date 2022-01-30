Mills chipped in 24 points (8-21 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals across 38 minutes during Saturday's 110-106 loss to the Warriors.

Mills came up big down the stretch, knocking down half of his three-point makes in the final 10 minutes of the contest. However, the barrage from deep was not enough to prevent Brooklyn from taking its fourth straight loss. Mills has scored over 20 points in three of his past four contests and is averaging 20.3 points, 3.3 assists, 2.5 boards and an impressive 4.5 three-pointers over that span.