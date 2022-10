Mills recorded zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and three assists over 18 minutes during Wednesday's 110-99 loss to the Bucks.

Mills failed o score for the first time all season and hoisted only two shots in his 18 minutes of action. He did finish with a season-high three assists and started the season with a pair of double-digit scoring efforts, so Mills could remain viable in daily fantasy and some deeper season-long formats.