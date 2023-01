Mills contributed seven points (3-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt), one rebound and two assists in 11 minutes during Saturday's 122-115 victory over New York.

Mills was in the rotation for the second straight game, logging 11 minutes following a 19-minute effort Thursday. It's been a rough season for Mills, remaining on the bench for the majority of games. While he does provide a solid locker room presence, Mills is no longer a viable fantasy asset, even in the deepest of leagues.