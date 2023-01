Mills chipped in zero points (0-2 FG) across six minutes during Tuesday's 106-98 loss to the Spurs.

Mills saw action for the second straight game, although failed to record a single stat. After playing in the first 20 games of the season, Mills has fallen out of favor in recent times. Given he is not even in the rotation most nights, Mills can be safely left on the waiver wire, even in deeper formats.