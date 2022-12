Patty Mills missed Thursday's practice with a non-COVID illness and is doubtful for Friday's game against the Raptors, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said he is unsure if Mills will travel with the team, meaning he could also miss Sunday's matchup with Detroit. However, his absence will likely not affect the team's rotation, as Mills has only played in one of the Nets' last nine games.