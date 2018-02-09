Nets' Quincy Acy: Available Saturday
Acy (finger) will be available Saturday against the Pelicans, Greg Logan of Newsday reports.
Acy is cleared to play after missing the past two games due to a sprained finger on his right hand. With Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (groin) ruled out of the game, there's a good chance Acy will return to the starting lineup. In the five games Acy has taken over as starter for Hollis-Jefferson, he has averaged 4.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.8 blocks in just over 24 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...