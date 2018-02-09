Play

Acy (finger) will be available Saturday against the Pelicans, Greg Logan of Newsday reports.

Acy is cleared to play after missing the past two games due to a sprained finger on his right hand. With Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (groin) ruled out of the game, there's a good chance Acy will return to the starting lineup. In the five games Acy has taken over as starter for Hollis-Jefferson, he has averaged 4.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.8 blocks in just over 24 minutes per contest.

