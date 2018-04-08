Nets' Quincy Acy: Catchers fire from field Saturday
Acy provided 21 points (7-14 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 23 minutes in Saturday's 124-96 win over the Bulls.
Acy's scoring total and number of made three-pointers were both career highs, as he spearheaded a franchise-record 24 made threes for the Nets. The floor-spacing big man simply kept chucking away, taking just one shot from in front of the arc. It was Acy's first double-digit scoring effort in four April games, and he encouragingly logged over 20 minutes for the third straight contest. Acy has proven to be an excellent three-pointer shooter overall this season -- as evidenced by his 52.2 percent success rate from distance -- but Saturday's usage level from deep was completely unprecedented.
More News
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....