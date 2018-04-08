Acy provided 21 points (7-14 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 23 minutes in Saturday's 124-96 win over the Bulls.

Acy's scoring total and number of made three-pointers were both career highs, as he spearheaded a franchise-record 24 made threes for the Nets. The floor-spacing big man simply kept chucking away, taking just one shot from in front of the arc. It was Acy's first double-digit scoring effort in four April games, and he encouragingly logged over 20 minutes for the third straight contest. Acy has proven to be an excellent three-pointer shooter overall this season -- as evidenced by his 52.2 percent success rate from distance -- but Saturday's usage level from deep was completely unprecedented.