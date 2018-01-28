Nets' Quincy Acy: Enters starting lineup Saturday
Acy will start at power forward Saturday against the Timberwolves, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Acy, who has played an important role off the bench for the Nets this season, will enter the starting lineup in place of the injured Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (groin). In his only other start this season, Acy notched eight points, six rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal in 25 minutes of action.
More News
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...