Acy will start at power forward Saturday against the Timberwolves, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Acy, who has played an important role off the bench for the Nets this season, will enter the starting lineup in place of the injured Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (groin). In his only other start this season, Acy notched eight points, six rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal in 25 minutes of action.