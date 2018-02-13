Nets' Quincy Acy: Fills up box score in Monday's loss
Acy accounted for eight points (3-8 FG, 2-7 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists, three steals, and one block in 31 minutes during Monday's 114-101 loss to the Clippers.
Acy drew the start with Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (groin) and Caris LeVert (knee) sidelined through the All-Star break, while Joe Harris shifted back to a reserve role. Acy's ability to cover multiple positions and adapt offensively has helped him put together some solid showings lately, and he followed up Saturday's career high in minutes (40 versus the Pelicans) by handing out a career high in assists and matching his career high in steals in this one. Expect Acy to once again see ample playing time in Wednesday's matchup against the Pacers.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...