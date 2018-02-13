Acy accounted for eight points (3-8 FG, 2-7 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists, three steals, and one block in 31 minutes during Monday's 114-101 loss to the Clippers.

Acy drew the start with Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (groin) and Caris LeVert (knee) sidelined through the All-Star break, while Joe Harris shifted back to a reserve role. Acy's ability to cover multiple positions and adapt offensively has helped him put together some solid showings lately, and he followed up Saturday's career high in minutes (40 versus the Pelicans) by handing out a career high in assists and matching his career high in steals in this one. Expect Acy to once again see ample playing time in Wednesday's matchup against the Pacers.