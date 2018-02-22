Nets' Quincy Acy: Headed back to bench role
Acy will shift back to a bench role for Thursday's game against the Hornets, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
With Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (groin) out, Acy had picked up a few starts prior to the All-Star break. While Hollis-Jefferson remains sidelined, the Nets are going with a small lineup that features Spencer Dinwiddie, D'Angelo Russell, Allen Crabbe, DeMarre Carroll and Jarrett Allen. That sends Acy to the bench and could mean a few less minutes. Acy averaged just 8.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals in his last three games despite getting a starter's workload, so his demotion should knock him off the fantasy radar for most leagues.
