Nets' Quincy Acy: Held scoreless in Friday's start
Acy scored zero points (0-3 FG. 0-3 3Pt) but recorded five rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block in 25 minutes during Friday's 102-99 loss to the Lakers.
With Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (groin) sidelined for a fourth straight game, Acy got another start, but his offensive limitations proved costly for the Nets in a narrow loss. He hasn't scored in double digits in nine straight games, but a Brooklyn team already looking ahead to the draft lottery seems content with his modest contributions in the starting five.
