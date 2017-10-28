Acy will not play Sunday against Denver due to a left groin strain.

This is the first we've heard of the injury, which may have occurred during Friday's blowout loss to the Knicks, in which Acy had 12 points -- all of which came via three-pointers. The Baylor product's next chance to play will come Tuesday against the Suns.

