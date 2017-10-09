Nets' Quincy Acy: Performs well off the bench Sunday
Acy posted six points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt), and eight rebounds across 21 minutes in Sunday's 117-83 victory over the Knicks.
His stat line doesn't reflect Acy's impact in Sunday's victory, as he played solid defense, shot two threes from way, way beyond the arc, and was aggressive in the paint, grabbing eight boards. While Brooklyn's backcourt is coming together, the frontcourt is another story, with a host of players vying for playing time. While Acy is not yet relevant from a fantasy perspective, he is making a case for increased playing time as the regular season approaches.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...