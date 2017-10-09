Acy posted six points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt), and eight rebounds across 21 minutes in Sunday's 117-83 victory over the Knicks.

His stat line doesn't reflect Acy's impact in Sunday's victory, as he played solid defense, shot two threes from way, way beyond the arc, and was aggressive in the paint, grabbing eight boards. While Brooklyn's backcourt is coming together, the frontcourt is another story, with a host of players vying for playing time. While Acy is not yet relevant from a fantasy perspective, he is making a case for increased playing time as the regular season approaches.