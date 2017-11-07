Nets' Quincy Acy: Plays 21 minutes in return
Acy (groin) logged 21 minutes in Monday's 98-92 win over the Suns, finishing with two points (0-8 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and three assists.
It was an ugly showing from downtown for Acy in his return from a three-game absence, but the fact that he's been given the green light to fire away from downtown is promising nonetheless. Until Acy sees more than the 15.7 minutes per game he's averaging for the season, however, it 's tough to envision him making much of a fantasy impact outside of the three-pointers category.
